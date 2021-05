DFW lands nine Gold Cup games – including three featuring Mexico

The schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup has been released and the DFW area will host 9 games during Concacaf’s summer tournament. Toyota Stadium will host four games, AT&T Stadium has three games – including two quarterfinals – and the Cotton Bowl will host two games.

Toyota Stadium will host four matches this summer beginning with El Salvador versus Curaçao on Saturday, July 10. Then it’s El Salvador and the Prelims 9 winner on July 14, as well as a pair of matches on July 18 with Martinique taking on the Prelims 7 winner and Curaçao playing the Prelims 9 winner.

Tickets to any of the Gold Cup matches at Toyota Stadium are available for purchase at FCDallas.com/GoldCupTickets.

Mexico plays in the Metroplex three times. First, on July 10th at AT&T Stadium against the Winner Prelims 9. Then on July 15th against Curaçao at the Cotton Bowl. Finally, on July 20th, Mexico’s third group game is again at the Cotton Bowl against El Salvador.

AT&T Stadium is also host to two of the quarterfinals on July 25th. Teams are of course TBD.

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Schedule

*Listed in ET (local time)

Friday, July 2 – DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Prelims Round One)

16:30 (16:30) M1: Haiti vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

19:00 (19:00) M6: Bermuda vs Barbados

21:30 (21:30) M3: Trinidad and Tobago vs Montserrat

Saturday, July 3 – DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Prelims Round One)

16:30 (16:30) M5: Guadeloupe vs Bahamas

19:00 (19:00) M4: Cuba vs French Guiana

21:30 (21:30) M2: Guatemala vs Guyana

Tuesday, July 6 – DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Prelims Round Two)

16:30 (16:30) M9: Winner Prelims 3 vs Winner Prelims 4

19:00 (19:00) M7: Winner Prelims 1 vs Winner Prelims 6

21:30 (21:30) M8: Winner Prelims 2 vs Winner Prelims 5

Saturday, July 10 – Dallas Metropolitan Area (Group A)

17:00 (16:00) El Salvador vs Curaçao (Toyota Stadium)

22:00 (21:00) Mexico vs Winner Prelims 9 (AT&T Stadium)

Sunday, July 11 – Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS (Group B)

18:30 (17:30) Canada vs Martinique

20:30 (19:30) USA vs Winner Prelims 7

Monday, July 12 – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Group C)

18:30 (18:30) Jamaica vs Suriname

21:00 (21:00) Costa Rica vs Winner Prelims 8

Tuesday, July 13 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX (Group D)

19:00 (18:00) Qatar vs Panama

21:00 (20:00) Honduras vs Grenada

Wednesday, July 14 – Dallas Metropolitan Area (Group A)

19:30 (18:30) Winner Prelims 9 vs El Salvador (Toyota Stadium)

21:30 (20:30) Curaçao vs Mexico (Cotton Bowl Stadium)

Thursday, July 15 – Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS (Group B)

19:30 (18:30) Winner Prelims 7 vs Canada

21:30 (20:30) Martinique vs USA

Friday, July 16 – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Group C)

18:30 (18:30) Winner Prelims 8 vs Jamaica

20:30 (20:30) Suriname vs Costa Rica

Saturday, July 17 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX (Group D)

19:30 (18:30) Grenada vs Qatar

21:30 (20:30) Panama vs Honduras

Sunday, July 18 – Groups A and B

17:00 (16:00) Martinique vs Winner Prelims 7 (Toyota Stadium)

17:00 (16:00) USA vs Canada (Children’s Mercy Park)

22:00 (21:00) Mexico vs El Salvador (Cotton Bowl Stadium)

22:00 (21:00) Curaçao vs Winner Prelims 9 (Toyota Stadium)

Tuesday, July 20 – Groups C and D

19:00 (19:00) Costa Rica vs Jamaica (Exploria Stadium)

19:00 (18:00) Suriname vs Winner Prelims 8 (BBVA Stadium)

21:00 (21:00) Panama vs Grenada (Exploria Stadium)

21:00 (20:00) Honduras vs Qatar (BBVA Stadium)

Saturday, July 24 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (Quarterfinals)

19:30 (16:30) QF1: 1D vs 2A

22:00 (19:00) QF2: 1A vs 2D

Sunday, July 25 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX (Quarterfinals)

19:00 (18:00) QF3: 1C vs 2B

21:30 (20:30) QF4: 1B vs 2C

Thursday, July 29 – Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX and NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (Semifinals)*

19:30 (18:30) SF1: Winner QF1 (1D or 2A) vs Winner QF4 (1B or 2C)

22:00 (21:00) SF2: Winner QF2 (1A or 2D) vs Winner QF3 (1C or 2B)

Sunday, August 1 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV (Final)

20:30 (17:30) Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2