Denton’s Sam Coad wins NPSL Golden Ball

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) announced today that Denton Diablos’ Sam Coad is the winner of the 2021 Select NPSL Golden Ball as the league MVP.

“I was honored to be nominated for the NPSL Golden Ball, and I am humbled to find out I won when there were so many special players who I was up against,” Coad said. “I want to thank our Coach Ramon Raya, my teammates, and the entire Diablos organization for giving me the opportunity to chase my dreams.”

Coad, from Highland Village, Texas, plays his college soccer at UNC Greensboro where, as a freshman last season, he helped them win the Southern Conference Tournament championship and the Spartans make their first NCAA Tournament in over a decade.

Coad made 10 appearances (6 starts) for Denton, tallying seven goals and one assist. He had two games with multiple goals, including a hat trick in the conference semifinal versus Katy 1895 FC.

“We are absolutely thrilled for Sam and his accomplishments this season,” Denton Diablos FC Co-Owner Damon Gochneaur said. “The award is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and strength of character in dealing with nagging injuries the entire season.”

Denton Diablos midfielder Sam Coad celebrates his goal in the NPSL Lonestar Conference semifinal match against Katy 1895 FC. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)