Denton Diablos blast 7 past Katy 1895 in NPSL playoff opener

Denton Diablos FC, fresh of two Roja League titles, has had one heck of a 2021 season in the NPSL Lone Star Conference. The Denton side continued that dominance with a 7 goal skunking of Katy 1895 in their playoff opener.
Denton led 6-0 at halftime and cruised through the second half with the game well over. Heck, the diablos were up 4-0 at the 24-minute mark.
Trevor Anamm (Midwestern State) opened the scoring in the 4th minute with assists from William Hitchcock (VCU) and Carlos Flores (Midwestern State).
Anamm got a brace in the 21st minute off a corner by Flores.
In the 23rd minute, Sam Coad (UNC Greensboro) scored the 3rd goal for Denton.
Coad got his brace in the 24th minute jumping on a defensive mistake by Katy.
James Doyle grabbed the 5th off another corner… in a roundabout manner.
Coad got his hat trick just before halftime to make it 6-0.
After enjoying the largest lead in club history…. before halftime… Denton added a bonus in the 2nd half. In the 53rd minute, Ricardo Becerra (Bryant University) pushed the lead to 7.
Lone Star Conference Championship
Denton Diablos face a yet to be determined opponent this Saturday night at Denton High Schoo. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.