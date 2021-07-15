Denton Diablos blast 7 past Katy 1895 in NPSL playoff opener

Denton Diablos FC, fresh of two Roja League titles, has had one heck of a 2021 season in the NPSL Lone Star Conference. The Denton side continued that dominance with a 7 goal skunking of Katy 1895 in their playoff opener.

Denton led 6-0 at halftime and cruised through the second half with the game well over. Heck, the diablos were up 4-0 at the 24-minute mark.

Trevor Anamm (Midwestern State) opened the scoring in the 4th minute with assists from William Hitchcock (VCU) and Carlos Flores (Midwestern State).

Anamm got a brace in the 21st minute off a corner by Flores.

And in the 21st minute @Carloss1117 serves a peach to @trevor9amann who nods it home for the 2-0 lead!!!#VamosDiablos#SomosDiablos pic.twitter.com/DgneVtAcq9 — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) July 15, 2021

In the 23rd minute, Sam Coad (UNC Greensboro) scored the 3rd goal for Denton.

Coad got his brace in the 24th minute jumping on a defensive mistake by Katy.

James Doyle grabbed the 5th off another corner… in a roundabout manner.

Struggling to keep up, but @Carloss1117 cleans up the weak clearance and @jamesdoyle_17 nods it home for the 5-0 👹‘s lead with less than 10 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/N2fI16EUr5 — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) July 15, 2021

Coad got his hat trick just before halftime to make it 6-0.

And @adaaangarcia14 slips @MrSamCoad in behind the defense in extra time and the first hat trick of the season goes to that man @MrSamCoad



Your 👹’s lead 6-0 at halftime! pic.twitter.com/DNWQkm6HJ6 — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) July 15, 2021

After enjoying the largest lead in club history…. before halftime… Denton added a bonus in the 2nd half. In the 53rd minute, Ricardo Becerra (Bryant University) pushed the lead to 7.

Lone Star Conference Championship

Denton Diablos face a yet to be determined opponent this Saturday night at Denton High Schoo. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.