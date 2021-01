According to his Instagram feed, North Texas SC midfielder and FCD Academy U19 David Rodriguez has signed a contract with Liga MX side Atlético de San Luis.

Update (10:49 pm): According to his brother, Arturo, it’s a 6 month loan.

David Rodriguez at Atlético de San Luis. (via Instagram)

David Rodriguez signs with Atlético de San Luis. (via Instagram)

This news comes as a bit of a surprise as Rodriguez is under contract with North Texas SC for 2021.

So perhaps this is a loan opportunity.

Our Take: Good for David. He needed a fresh start.