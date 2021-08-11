Dante Sealy loaned to PSV Eindhoven

FC Dallas has announced the loan of Dante Sealy to PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch Eredivisie from now until June of 2023. Those dates line up with the next two seasons of the Dutch league. According to FCD, the loan includes an option to buy.

FC Dallas also extended Sealy’s contract through the 2024 season with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Other reports indicate Sealy will initially join the PSV second team.

3rd Degree’s Take

This is a win/win loan. Sealy was stalled out here in Dallas and unable to break through – yet – for significant minutes. The other playing time option for him was North Texas SC which likely wasn’t seen as enough of a challenge for the winger.

If Sealy progresses with PSV enough for them to buy then FC Dallas will profit. If he doesn’t, Sealy will still have played two seasons at a higher level that was currently available here in Dallas and should be an improved asset for FCD even if he returns.

Dante Sealy prepares to shoot – and score his first career MLS goal – against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)