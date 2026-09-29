Roster Dance | Dallas Trinity

This is a page I’ve wanted to make for some time: the complete list of every player on the Dallas Trinity FC roster, as well as every name connected or linked to the team.

Origin of the “Roster Dance” name – The Hamster Dance.

Notes

The USL Super League has a lot fewer roster mechanics and shenanigans than MLS does. But there are still a few rules.

Minimum of 20 players under contract, no upper limit No salary cap Up to five players on academy contracts.

Dallas Trinity Roster Dance 2026

Senior Roster

At least 20 players.

Name Pos Status Notes 1 Maddy Anderson GK 24 yo (25 in Feb ’27). Signed as free agent from Lens mid-2026. 2 Wayny Balata 8 25 yo (26 in June ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr in mid-2025. 3 Carissa Boeckmann RB/6 23 yo (24 in May ’27). Signed as free agent from Benfica mid-2026. 4 Sophie Braun 6/CB 26 yo (27 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr in mid-2026. Argentine international from Washington. 5 Melia Brewer CB 17 yo (18 in March ’27). Signed in late 2026 after mutual contract termination by KC Current. US U15/16/17. 6 Seven Castain F Loan 22 yo (23 in April ’27). On loan for remainder of 2026 from Orlando Pride (NWSL). TCU alum. 7 Sofia Cedeño CM Loan 20 yo (21 in August ’27). On loan from Seattle Reign (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. Solar SC alum. 8 Sydney Cheesman CB 22 yo (23 in March ’27). Signed in March 2026 as free agent from Colorado Storm (W-League). US U16/20/23 9 Ally Cook 9 26 yo (27 in July ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr mid-2026. Out for season with ACL tear. 10 Drew Coomans RB 22 yo (23 in Oct ’27). Signed out of Princeton mid-2026. 11 Kalea Eichenberger F 22 yo (23 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent from Utah Royals mid-2026. 6 feet tall. 12 Lauren Flynn D 24 yo (25 in May ’27). Signed in January 26 as a free agent after departing Utah Royals. US U20/23 13 Onyeka Gamero F Loan 20 yo (21 in Feb ’27). On loan from Bay FC (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. US U17/20. Former Barca B player. 14 Giulianna Gianino M 22 yo (23 in Jan ’27). Signed as a free agent out of Boston U mid-2026. 15 Jasmine Hamid F 24 yo (25 in Oct ’27). Bought from Fort Lauderdale United in April 2026. Fee unknown. 16 Cyera Hintzen LB 28 yo (29 in Oct ’27). Signed as free agent from Gotham FC for first USL SL season. US U19. Former F converted to LB. 17 Felicia Knox 8 25 yo (26 in July ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr mid-2026. 18 Camryn Lancaster 10/W 23 yo (24 in April ’27). Signed as free agent out of TCU in Feb 25. Solar SC alum. 19 Heather MacNab CB 24 yo (25 in Oct ’27). Free agent signed from NC Courage mid-2026. 20 Lexi Missimo CM Loan out 23 yo (24 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent out of UT in Jan ’25. On loan to Les Marseillaises (Olympique Marseille ladies team) through mid-2027. 21 LJ Moore CM 23 yo (24 in Bov ’27). Signed as a free agent out of U of Houston mid-2026. Alumni of Sting, Solar, and DKSC. Aka Juliet Moore. 22 Aria Nagai CM Loan 24 yo (25 in Dec ’26). On loan from Utah Royals (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. 23 Neeku Purcell GK Loan 22 yo (23 in Oct ’27). On loan from Seattle Reign (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. US U16/17/18/20/23. 24 Ro Reed F 23 yo (24 in Aug ’27). Signed as free agent from Angel City mid-2026. Aka Rajanah Reed. Out for season with ACL tear. 25 Jamie Shepherd 8 Loan 25 yo (26 in Oct ’27). On loan from Bay FC (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. 26 Heather Stainbrook 8 Loan 25 yo (26 in March ’27). On loan since January of 2026 from Washington Spirit (NWSL) through the end of 2027. Out with unknown injury since April. 27 Chioma Ubogagu LW 34 yo (25 in Sept ’27). Signed as a free agent in July 2024 from Tottenham Hotspur. Out for season with ACL tear. US U18/20/23. England international. Coppell HS alum.

Academy Roster

Up to five players. None currently.