Roster Dance | Dallas Trinity

This is a page I’ve wanted to make for some time: the complete list of every player on the Dallas Trinity FC roster, as well as every name connected or linked to the team.
Origin of the “Roster Dance” name – The Hamster Dance.
Notes
The USL Super League has a lot fewer roster mechanics and shenanigans than MLS does. But there are still a few rules.
- Minimum of 20 players under contract, no upper limit
- No salary cap
- Up to five players on academy contracts.
Dallas Trinity Roster Dance 2026
Senior Roster
At least 20 players.
|Name
|Pos
|Status
|Notes
|1
|Maddy Anderson
|GK
|24 yo (25 in Feb ’27). Signed as free agent from Lens mid-2026.
|2
|Wayny Balata
|8
|25 yo (26 in June ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr in mid-2025.
|3
|Carissa Boeckmann
|RB/6
|23 yo (24 in May ’27). Signed as free agent from Benfica mid-2026.
|4
|Sophie Braun
|6/CB
|26 yo (27 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr in mid-2026. Argentine international from Washington.
|5
|Melia Brewer
|CB
|17 yo (18 in March ’27). Signed in late 2026 after mutual contract termination by KC Current. US U15/16/17.
|6
|Seven Castain
|F
|Loan
|22 yo (23 in April ’27). On loan for remainder of 2026 from Orlando Pride (NWSL). TCU alum.
|7
|Sofia Cedeño
|CM
|Loan
|20 yo (21 in August ’27). On loan from Seattle Reign (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. Solar SC alum.
|8
|Sydney Cheesman
|CB
|22 yo (23 in March ’27). Signed in March 2026 as free agent from Colorado Storm (W-League). US U16/20/23
|9
|Ally Cook
|9
|26 yo (27 in July ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr mid-2026. Out for season with ACL tear.
|10
|Drew Coomans
|RB
|22 yo (23 in Oct ’27). Signed out of Princeton mid-2026.
|11
|Kalea Eichenberger
|F
|22 yo (23 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent from Utah Royals mid-2026. 6 feet tall.
|12
|Lauren Flynn
|D
|24 yo (25 in May ’27). Signed in January 26 as a free agent after departing Utah Royals. US U20/23
|13
|Onyeka Gamero
|F
|Loan
|20 yo (21 in Feb ’27). On loan from Bay FC (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. US U17/20. Former Barca B player.
|14
|Giulianna Gianino
|M
|22 yo (23 in Jan ’27). Signed as a free agent out of Boston U mid-2026.
|15
|Jasmine Hamid
|F
|24 yo (25 in Oct ’27). Bought from Fort Lauderdale United in April 2026. Fee unknown.
|16
|Cyera Hintzen
|LB
|28 yo (29 in Oct ’27). Signed as free agent from Gotham FC for first USL SL season. US U19. Former F converted to LB.
|17
|Felicia Knox
|8
|25 yo (26 in July ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr mid-2026.
|18
|Camryn Lancaster
|10/W
|23 yo (24 in April ’27). Signed as free agent out of TCU in Feb 25. Solar SC alum.
|19
|Heather MacNab
|CB
|24 yo (25 in Oct ’27). Free agent signed from NC Courage mid-2026.
|20
|Lexi Missimo
|CM
|Loan out
|23 yo (24 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent out of UT in Jan ’25. On loan to Les Marseillaises (Olympique Marseille ladies team) through mid-2027.
|21
|LJ Moore
|CM
|23 yo (24 in Bov ’27). Signed as a free agent out of U of Houston mid-2026. Alumni of Sting, Solar, and DKSC. Aka Juliet Moore.
|22
|Aria Nagai
|CM
|Loan
|24 yo (25 in Dec ’26). On loan from Utah Royals (NWSL) for remainder of 2026.
|23
|Neeku Purcell
|GK
|Loan
|22 yo (23 in Oct ’27). On loan from Seattle Reign (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. US U16/17/18/20/23.
|24
|Ro Reed
|F
|23 yo (24 in Aug ’27). Signed as free agent from Angel City mid-2026. Aka Rajanah Reed. Out for season with ACL tear.
|25
|Jamie Shepherd
|8
|Loan
|25 yo (26 in Oct ’27). On loan from Bay FC (NWSL) for remainder of 2026.
|26
|Heather Stainbrook
|8
|Loan
|25 yo (26 in March ’27). On loan since January of 2026 from Washington Spirit (NWSL) through the end of 2027. Out with unknown injury since April.
|27
|Chioma Ubogagu
|LW
|34 yo (25 in Sept ’27). Signed as a free agent in July 2024 from Tottenham Hotspur. Out for season with ACL tear. US U18/20/23. England international. Coppell HS alum.
Academy Roster
Up to five players. None currently.