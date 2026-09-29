Roster Dance | Dallas Trinity

This is a page I’ve wanted to make for some time: the complete list of every player on the Dallas Trinity FC roster, as well as every name connected or linked to the team.

Origin of the “Roster Dance” name – The Hamster Dance.

Notes

The USL Super League has a lot fewer roster mechanics and shenanigans than MLS does. But there are still a few rules.

  1. Minimum of 20 players under contract, no upper limit
  2. No salary cap
  3. Up to five players on academy contracts.

Dallas Trinity Roster Dance 2026

Senior Roster

At least 20 players.

NamePosStatusNotes
1Maddy AndersonGK24 yo (25 in Feb ’27). Signed as free agent from Lens mid-2026.
2Wayny Balata825 yo (26 in June ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr in mid-2025.
3Carissa BoeckmannRB/623 yo (24 in May ’27). Signed as free agent  from Benfica mid-2026.
4Sophie Braun6/CB26 yo (27 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr in mid-2026. Argentine international from Washington.
5Melia BrewerCB17 yo (18 in March ’27). Signed in late 2026 after mutual contract termination by KC Current. US U15/16/17. 
6Seven CastainFLoan22 yo (23 in April ’27). On loan for remainder of 2026 from Orlando Pride (NWSL). TCU alum.
7Sofia CedeñoCMLoan20 yo (21 in August ’27). On loan from Seattle Reign (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. Solar SC alum.
8Sydney CheesmanCB22 yo (23 in March ’27). Signed in March 2026 as free agent from Colorado Storm (W-League). US U16/20/23
9Ally Cook926 yo (27 in July ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr mid-2026. Out for season with ACL tear.
10Drew CoomansRB22 yo (23 in Oct ’27). Signed out of Princeton mid-2026.
11Kalea EichenbergerF22 yo (23 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent from Utah Royals mid-2026. 6 feet tall.
12Lauren FlynnD24 yo (25 in May ’27). Signed in January 26 as a free agent after departing Utah Royals. US U20/23
13Onyeka GameroFLoan20 yo (21 in Feb ’27). On loan from Bay FC (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. US U17/20. Former Barca B player.
14Giulianna GianinoM22 yo (23 in Jan ’27). Signed as a free agent out of Boston U mid-2026.
15Jasmine HamidF24 yo (25 in Oct ’27). Bought from Fort Lauderdale United in April 2026. Fee unknown.
16Cyera HintzenLB28 yo (29 in Oct ’27). Signed as free agent from Gotham FC for first USL SL season. US U19. Former F converted to LB.
17Felicia Knox825 yo (26 in July ’27). Signed as free agent from Spokane Zephyr mid-2026.
18Camryn Lancaster10/W23 yo (24 in April ’27). Signed as free agent out of TCU in Feb 25. Solar SC alum.
19Heather MacNabCB24 yo (25 in Oct ’27). Free agent signed from NC Courage mid-2026.
20Lexi MissimoCMLoan out23 yo (24 in Jan ’27). Signed as free agent out of UT in Jan ’25. On loan to Les Marseillaises (Olympique Marseille ladies team) through mid-2027.
21LJ MooreCM23 yo (24 in Bov ’27). Signed as a free agent out of U of Houston mid-2026. Alumni of Sting, Solar, and DKSC. Aka Juliet Moore.
22Aria NagaiCMLoan24 yo (25 in Dec ’26). On loan from Utah Royals (NWSL) for remainder of 2026.
23Neeku PurcellGKLoan22 yo (23 in Oct ’27). On loan from Seattle Reign (NWSL) for remainder of 2026. US U16/17/18/20/23.
24Ro ReedF23 yo (24 in Aug ’27). Signed as free agent from Angel City mid-2026. Aka Rajanah Reed. Out for season with ACL tear.
25Jamie Shepherd8Loan25 yo (26 in Oct ’27). On loan from Bay FC (NWSL) for remainder of 2026.
26Heather Stainbrook8Loan25 yo (26 in March ’27). On loan since January of 2026 from Washington Spirit (NWSL) through the end of 2027. Out with unknown injury since April.
27Chioma UbogaguLW34 yo (25 in Sept ’27). Signed as a free agent in July 2024 from Tottenham Hotspur. Out for season with ACL tear. US U18/20/23. England international. Coppell HS alum.

Academy Roster

Up to five players. None currently.