Dallas Sidekicks to take part in Central Cup this December

The Dallas Sidekicks and St. Louis Ambush have announced a new pre-season Cup called the Central Cup that will take place this December. Also taking part will be the Kansas City Comets and the Wichita Wings.

o December 12 – Kansas City @ Dallas

o December 12 – Wichita @ St Louis

o December 18 – Dallas @ Wichita

o December 19 – St Louis @ Kansas City

o December 20 – Dallas @ St Louis

o December 20 – Kansas City @ Wichita

According to the MASL, the tournament will follow standard MASL rules with minor modifications as agreed to by the coaches.

Game times and details regarding purchasing tickets will be announced soon as will information on how to watch the games remotely via live streaming.

The Dallas Sidekicks applaud their fans early in the 2020 season. (Courtesy Dallas Sidekicks)