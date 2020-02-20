Dallas Sidekicks’ gear stolen in Ontario, CA

The Dallas Sidekicks are way out west to take on the Ontario Fury tonight (Wednesday) and during a team meal their equipment was stolen; including uniforms, cleats, and shinguards. The police were notified and a report was filed immediately.

The Kicks’ MASL opponents, the Fury, and their local sponsors have stepped in to help out and the game will still be played at 9 pm CT. The Sidekicks will wear the uniforms of the former club Stockton Rush. Local Fury sponsor 100% Soccer, located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, has agreed to help the Sidekicks with shoes, shin guards and other equipment needed for tonight’s game.

“We’re all one family in the end,” said Ontario Fury President Bernie Lilavois. “It’s unfortunate that this happened, but I’m glad that we were able to put a plan in action right away and help the ‘Kicks get ready for tonight. When I called Dennis at 100% Soccer he understood and wanted to help in any way they could.”

Arrangements are being made to get the Sidekicks back into their usual uniforms for their next game at the Turlock Cal Express on Friday evening.

We know you would do the same. Now once the whistle blows ⚽️ Game on! 😁 https://t.co/FoQ25fJSBl — Ontario Fury (@OntarioFury) February 20, 2020