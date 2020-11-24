Dallas Sidekicks games to air on TXA21

The Dallas Sidekicks have landed a new television deal, with 8 weekend home games to air on TXA21 during the 2020-2021 season.

This is the first local broadcast agreement for the Sidekicks since the 2016-17 season, taking the place of the now-defunct Spectrum Sports Texas (formerly Time Warner SportsNet) that broadcast games during their first five seasons.

The emphasis on home games in particular for the broadcast is part of the Sidekicks’ attempts to keep fans involved during what looks to be another COVID-affected season. By broadcasting home games, the team hopes that fans who are unable or unwilling to attend in-person events can still follow the team.

The remaining games will be available on YouTube, with a select few league games broadcast on Eleven Sports as part of a league-wide agreement.

While the specific games to be broadcast have yet to be announced, the agreement is set to begin in January 2021, along with the expected start of the MASL regular season.

MASL action returns with the inaugural MASL All-Star Game, set for December 5 at Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the Kansas City Comets. Sidekicks midfielder Lipe Andrade will represent Dallas as part of the West All-Stars.

The Sidekicks as a whole will return for the new Central Cup preseason tournament, comprising Dallas, Kansas City, Wichita, and St. Louis. Dallas hosts Kansas City on December 12, plays in Wichita on December 18, and finishes two days later with a game in St. Louis.

The Sidekicks begin the league season on January 2, 2021, at home.