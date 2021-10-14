Dallas Sidekicks 2021-22 schedule released

Indoor season is just around the corner, and the Major Arena Soccer League has released the full schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
With five teams returning from COVID-related hiatus, 12 teams will contest the season. Dallas has been placed into a 4-team Central Division with the St. Louis Ambush, Kansas City Comets, and Milwaukee Wave. The Mesquite Outlaws remain on hiatus.
With 24 games scheduled from early December through early April, the league has gone for geographically close pairings as much as possible, leading once again to a rather imbalanced schedule.
Dallas has 6 games scheduled against Kansas City, 5 against St. Louis, 4 against Milwaukee, 3 against Florida, 2 against Chihuahua, and 1 each against Baltimore, Harrisburg, Ontario, and Tacoma. Dallas won’t play Utica or San Diego during the regular season.
With that out of the way, here’s the full Sidekicks schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Sat, Dec 4
|St. Louis
|Home
|Sat, Dec 11
|Kansas City
|Home
|Sat, Dec 18
|Tacoma
|Away
|Thu, Dec 30
|St. Louis
|Home
|Fri, Dec 31
|St. Louis
|Away
|Sun, Jan 2
|Milwaukee
|Away
|Sat, Jan 8
|Kansas City
|Home
|Fri, Jan 14
|Baltimore
|Home
|Sun, Jan 16
|Milwaukee
|Home
|Fri, Jan 21
|Florida
|Away
|Sun, Jan 23
|Florida
|Away
|Sat, Jan 29
|Kansas City
|Away
|Sat, Feb 5
|Harrisburg
|Home
|Sat, Feb 12
|Florida
|Home
|Mon, Feb 21
|St. Louis
|Home
|Sun, Feb 27
|St. Louis
|Away
|Fri, Mar 4
|Kansas City
|Away
|Sun, Mar 6
|Kansas City
|Home
|Fri, Mar 11
|Chihuahua
|Away
|Sat, Mar 12
|Chihuahua
|Away
|Sun, Mar 20
|Kansas City
|Away
|Thu, Mar 24
|Milwaukee
|Home
|Sat, Mar 26
|Ontario
|Home
|Sat, Apr 2
|Milwaukee
|Away