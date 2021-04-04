Dallas Cup crowns first four boys champions of 2021

Saturday was the first day of the 2021 boys finals at Toyota Stadium with four clubs lifting the Boot and Ball. Texas teams won three of the four titles up for grabs.

U13

SoCal Elite FC 08 Houston Dynamo Academy 3 FINAL

Houston Dynamo wins the U13 Championship at the 2021 Dallas Cup. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

The Dynamo Academy has made great strides the last few years and this team is really nice. They play terrific soccer that’s quite impressive given they are mostly 12 years old. Gael Gonzalez opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Salem Shariff and Rocco Alvarado added goals in the 2nd half.

U14

San Diego Surf 07 3 Dallas Rebels 07 Loya 0 FINAL

San Diego Surf wins the U14 Championship at the 2021 Dallas Cup. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

Max Lora Araux scored a cracker of a goal in the 27th minute. In the 43rd minute, Maxim Scordo added a second goal before the half. Colton Beuck tacked on a third goal late in the game.

Even though they lost, shout out to Dallas Rebels u14 #7 Fabian Chicas. Terrific player. Very active, great movement, covers a lot of ground. Plays both ways, presses well, good touch. Controls the middle. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) April 3, 2021

U15

FC Dallas U15 Academy 4 San Diego Surf ECNL 2006 0

FC Dallas Academy wins the U15 Championship at the Dallas Cup 2021. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Kristian Kelley was the hero on the day with the hat trick. He was electric, with a burst and skill Surf had no answer for. When this kid is on he’s really on and today was a fantastic performance by the younger Kelley brother. Miguel Padilla scored the 3rd goal, preventing the natural hat trick.

With this win, the 2006s become the first FC Dallas class to win two Dallas Cup titles as they also took home the trophy as U13s in 2019. This was also the club’s fifth piece of Dallas Cup hardware in the past five years.

Credit to San Diego Surf for making two finals on the day.

U16s

Dallas Texans U16 ECNL 1 Olympiacos FC Academy 05 0

Dallas Texans ECNL win the U16 Championship at the 2021 Dallas Cup. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

In a very evenly matched game, Dallas Texans’ Guy Michaeli was able to score the lone goal of the game in the 60th minute. Texans made a fantastic team build-up to create the goal.