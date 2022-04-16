Dallas Cup 2022 Championships – Friday

Today was the first day of Championship games at the 2022 Dallas Cup all of which took place at Toyota Stadium. Let’s run through the results in order.

U15 Girls – 8:30 am

FC Dallas 07G ECNL 3 Solar SC 07G ECNL 0 FINAL

Holly Storer had a hat trick on the day for FCD.

FC Dallas ECNL GU15 lift the trophy after defeating Solar ECNL 07G in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

U16 Girls – 10:30 am

FC Dallas 06G ECNL 0 Solar SC 06G ECNL 1 FINAL

Brooklyn Miller scored the lone goal of the game. Solar 06G are back-to-back Champs of the Dallas Cup.

U17 Girls – 12:30 pm

Solar SC 05G ECNL 2 DKSC DKSC 05G ECNL 1 FINAL

Avery Boulom scored the opening goal on a PK for Solar. Lauren Omholt with the game-winner.

a Good Friday indeed! We take home some hardware 🏆 with an exciting 2⃣-1⃣ dub over @DKSC05ECNLBones. @averyboulom with the PK conversion early on and then in the 66' @hattiepat14 with a pinpoint cross to @LaurenOmholt for the one-touch finish and game winner.@TopDrawerSoccer pic.twitter.com/NUOzjLTIjh — Solar 05 ECNL (U17) (@Solar05E) April 15, 2022

U19 Girls – 3 pm

FC Dallas 04G ECNL 1 DKSC 03/04G ECNL 0 FINAL

Piper Hemperly had the only goal of the game for FCD. FCD 04G ECNL finished with 29 Goals For and 0 Goals Against in the Dallas Cup. That’s good, I understand.