Dallas Cup 2021 – FC Dallas boys schedules

The 42nd Dallas Cup kicks off on March 28th and while there is no SuperGroup this year the tournament remains a fantastic event. FC Dallas has a bunch of teams participating, including a few in the girl’s bracket which returns for the first time since 1996.
This first post includes all the FC Dallas boys teams. We’ll have the girls for you next. I’m also going to do a who’s who – pathway to the pros – roster look at each of the FCD Academy teams this week.
Historically, Dallas Cup participants are made up of about 40% international teams, 40% state-side teams, and 20% Dallas-area teams. Due to travel restrictions, the tournament will be unable to host the international teams.
U19s
There are three FC Dallas teams in the top age bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.
FC Dallas Youth 03 West – Bracket A
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Dallas Texans ECNL
10 am
MoneyGram #8
Mon, March 29
CF Houston Rayados Escuela
Noon
MoneyGram #5
Wed, March 31
LASC 03 Lee
10 am
MoneyGram #8
FC Dallas Academy U19 – Bracket D
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Black Rock FC RA Northwood U19
2 pm
MoneyGram #5
Mon, March 29
Capital City SC 01/02 Sky
6 pm
Classic League Complex #10
Wed, March 31
Solar 02 Castro
8 pm
Classic League Complex #5
FC Dallas 02 Premier/ECNL – Bracket G
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Santa Clara Sporting 02 Green
4:30 pm
MoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29
Patuxent Football Academy 02
2:30 pm
MoneGram #2
Wed, March 31
BVB ECNL
8 pm
Classic League Complex #1
U18s
There are three FC Dallas teams in the U18 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.
FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier – Bracket B
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Maya Furia Rojinegra NLFC
2:30 pm
Classic League Complex #8
Mon, March 29
Solar West 03 Donnelly
4 pm
MoneyGram #3
Wed, March 31
LASC 03 Araya
2:30 pm
Classic League Complex #8
FC Dallas ETX 03 Medina – Bracket C
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Indiana Fire Juniors 03 Red
Noon
Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29
IMG Academy U17 Elite
12:30 pm
MoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31
Solar 03 Del Leon
4 pm
Classic League Complex #1
FC Dallas Youth 03
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
KC Legends Academy 2003
Noon
Classic League Complex #5
Mon, March 29
AC Brea 03 PDA
6 pm
MoneyGram #8
Wed, March 31
FC Premier 03 Opoku
8 pm
Classic League Complex #9
U17s
There are three FC Dallas teams in the U17 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup. With no GA Cup this year, the U17s have taken on a bigger importance for FCD.
FC Dallas Academy U17 – Bracket B
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
RSL-Arizona 04
10:30 am
MoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29
Miami FC Strikers Elite
4:30 pm
Classic League Complex #2
Wed, March 31
ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC
6 pm
MoneyGram #5
FC Dallas ETX 04 Premier – Bracket C
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Brazas Futebol 04 Black Martins
2:30 pm
MoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29
PSG Academy FL U17 Blue
8 pm
Classic League Complex #1
Wed, March 31
ID North Stars Soccer Academy 04 NLFC
6 pm
MoneyGram #6
FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier/ECNL – Bracket D
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
SC Del Sol 04 Team 1
2:30 pm
MoneyGram #9
Mon, March 29
Miami Rush Kendall 04
6 pm
MoneyGram #3
Wed, March 31
RGV FC Toros U17 DA
4:30 pm
Classic League Complex #2
U16s
There are three FC Dallas teams in the U16 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.
FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue – Bracket A
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Solar 05 ECNL Martinez
Noon
MoneyGram #5
Mon, March 29
IS Houston Dynamo CDP 05 NLFC
4 pm
Classic League Complex #10
Wed, March 31
SoCal Elite FC 05 Gold
Noon
MoneyGram #8
FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy – Bracket B
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
CF Houston Rayados Escuela U16
10 am
Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29
Olympiacos Futbol Academy 05
6:30 pm
MoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31
Dallas Texans U16 ECNL Craft
6 pm
MoneyGram #3
FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier/ECNL – Bracket B
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
FC Warryors 05
2:30 pm
Classic League Complex #2
Mon, March 29
San Diego Surf 2005 ECNL
8 pm
MoneyGram #8
Wed, March 31
RISE U16 MLS Next
8 pm
Classic League Complex #6
U15s
There are four FC Dallas teams in the U15 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.
FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red – Bracket A
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
BVB 06 Premier
10 am
MoneyGram #10
Mon, March 29
RISE U15 MLS Next
6 pm
Classic League Complex #7
Wed, March 31
Solar U15 ECNL Barboza
4 pm
Classic League Complex #5
FC Dallas Youth 06 Central – Bracket D
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
SoCal Elite 06 Gold
2 pm
Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29
Solar U15
8:30 pm
MoneyGram #6
Wed, March 31
BVB 06 ECNL
4:30 pm
Classic League Complex #8
FC Dallas Academy U15 – Bracket E
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
ID FC Houston Pro 06 DDL
10 am
MoneyGram #7
Mon, March 29
Olympiacos Futbol Academy 06
8:30 pm
MoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31
Arsenal SC 06 Red Zozaya
4 pm
MoneGram #3
FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier/ECNL – Bracket F
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Albion SC Central Cal AV 06 Academy
6 pm
Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29
IProSkills U15
8:30 pm
MoneyGram #4
Wed, March 31
RSL-AZ North 06 Rideout ECNL
4 pm
Classic League Complex #10
U14s
There are three FC Dallas teams in the U14 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.
FC Dallas Academy U14 – Bracket A
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Total Futbol Academy OC TFA 07 Gomez
10:30 am
MoneyGram #9
Mon, March 29
Wake Futbol 07 Blue
6:30 pm
Classic League Complex #1
Wed, March 31
BVB 07 ECNL
8 pm
Classic League Complex #10
FC Dallas Youth 07 Blue – Bracket B
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Cadence SFC 07 Academy
2 pm
Classic League Complex #10
Tues, March 30
Glendale FC Red
6 pm
Classic League Complex #6
Wed, March 31
Total Football TFC 07 MLS Next
4:30 pm
MoneyGram #2
FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier/ECNL – Bracket E
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Clovis Crossfire 07 NPL Grieco
4 pm
MoneyGram #3
Tues, March 30
Anaheim Futbol 07 Delgado
4 pm
Classic League Complex #8
Wed, March 31
Solar U14 MLS Academy
8 pm
MoneyGram #10
U13s
There are two FC Dallas teams in the U13 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.
FC Dallas Academy U13 – Bracket B
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
Houston Dynamo Academy
4 pm
Classic League Complex #1
Tues, March 30
San Diego SC ECNL U13
4 pm
Classic League Complex #5
Wed, March 31
Solar West 06 Oliver
6 pm
MoneyGram #7
FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier/ECNL – Bracket E
Date
Opponent
Time
Field
Sun, March 28
SoCal Elite FC 08
6 pm
MoneyGram #5
Tues, March 30
ID Chelsea Jr 08 DDL
4 pm
Classic League Complex #6
Wed, March 31
RSL-AZ Academy 08
4 pm
MoneyGram #1
U12
There are four FC Dallas teams in the U12 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.