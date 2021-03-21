Dallas Cup 2021 – FC Dallas boys schedules

The 42nd Dallas Cup kicks off on March 28th and while there is no SuperGroup this year the tournament remains a fantastic event. FC Dallas has a bunch of teams participating, including a few in the girl’s bracket which returns for the first time since 1996.

This first post includes all the FC Dallas boys teams. We’ll have the girls for you next. I’m also going to do a who’s who – pathway to the pros – roster look at each of the FCD Academy teams this week.

Historically, Dallas Cup participants are made up of about 40% international teams, 40% state-side teams, and 20% Dallas-area teams. Due to travel restrictions, the tournament will be unable to host the international teams.

U19s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the top age bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 03 West – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Dallas Texans ECNL 10 am MoneyGram #8 Mon, March 29 CF Houston Rayados Escuela Noon MoneyGram #5 Wed, March 31 LASC 03 Lee 10 am MoneyGram #8

FC Dallas Academy U19 – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Black Rock FC RA Northwood U19 2 pm MoneyGram #5 Mon, March 29 Capital City SC 01/02 Sky 6 pm Classic League Complex #10 Wed, March 31 Solar 02 Castro 8 pm Classic League Complex #5

FC Dallas 02 Premier/ECNL – Bracket G

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Santa Clara Sporting 02 Green 4:30 pm MoneyGram #4 Mon, March 29 Patuxent Football Academy 02 2:30 pm MoneGram #2 Wed, March 31 BVB ECNL 8 pm Classic League Complex #1

U18s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U18 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Maya Furia Rojinegra NLFC 2:30 pm Classic League Complex #8 Mon, March 29 Solar West 03 Donnelly 4 pm MoneyGram #3 Wed, March 31 LASC 03 Araya 2:30 pm Classic League Complex #8

FC Dallas ETX 03 Medina – Bracket C

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Indiana Fire Juniors 03 Red Noon Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 IMG Academy U17 Elite 12:30 pm MoneyGram #2 Wed, March 31 Solar 03 Del Leon 4 pm Classic League Complex #1

FC Dallas Youth 03

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 KC Legends Academy 2003 Noon Classic League Complex #5 Mon, March 29 AC Brea 03 PDA 6 pm MoneyGram #8 Wed, March 31 FC Premier 03 Opoku 8 pm Classic League Complex #9

U17s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U17 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup. With no GA Cup this year, the U17s have taken on a bigger importance for FCD.

FC Dallas Academy U17 – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 RSL-Arizona 04 10:30 am MoneyGram #4 Mon, March 29 Miami FC Strikers Elite 4:30 pm Classic League Complex #2 Wed, March 31 ID Houston Legends 04 NLFC 6 pm MoneyGram #5

FC Dallas ETX 04 Premier – Bracket C

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Brazas Futebol 04 Black Martins 2:30 pm MoneyGram #4 Mon, March 29 PSG Academy FL U17 Blue 8 pm Classic League Complex #1 Wed, March 31 ID North Stars Soccer Academy 04 NLFC 6 pm MoneyGram #6

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier/ECNL – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 SC Del Sol 04 Team 1 2:30 pm MoneyGram #9 Mon, March 29 Miami Rush Kendall 04 6 pm MoneyGram #3 Wed, March 31 RGV FC Toros U17 DA 4:30 pm Classic League Complex #2

U16s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U16 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Solar 05 ECNL Martinez Noon MoneyGram #5 Mon, March 29 IS Houston Dynamo CDP 05 NLFC 4 pm Classic League Complex #10 Wed, March 31 SoCal Elite FC 05 Gold Noon MoneyGram #8

FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 CF Houston Rayados Escuela U16 10 am Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 Olympiacos Futbol Academy 05 6:30 pm MoneyGram #2 Wed, March 31 Dallas Texans U16 ECNL Craft 6 pm MoneyGram #3

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier/ECNL – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 FC Warryors 05 2:30 pm Classic League Complex #2 Mon, March 29 San Diego Surf 2005 ECNL 8 pm MoneyGram #8 Wed, March 31 RISE U16 MLS Next 8 pm Classic League Complex #6

U15s

There are four FC Dallas teams in the U15 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 BVB 06 Premier 10 am MoneyGram #10 Mon, March 29 RISE U15 MLS Next 6 pm Classic League Complex #7 Wed, March 31 Solar U15 ECNL Barboza 4 pm Classic League Complex #5

FC Dallas Youth 06 Central – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 SoCal Elite 06 Gold 2 pm Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 Solar U15 8:30 pm MoneyGram #6 Wed, March 31 BVB 06 ECNL 4:30 pm Classic League Complex #8

FC Dallas Academy U15 – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 ID FC Houston Pro 06 DDL 10 am MoneyGram #7 Mon, March 29 Olympiacos Futbol Academy 06 8:30 pm MoneyGram #2 Wed, March 31 Arsenal SC 06 Red Zozaya 4 pm MoneGram #3

FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier/ECNL – Bracket F

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Albion SC Central Cal AV 06 Academy 6 pm Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 IProSkills U15 8:30 pm MoneyGram #4 Wed, March 31 RSL-AZ North 06 Rideout ECNL 4 pm Classic League Complex #10

U14s

There are three FC Dallas teams in the U14 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Academy U14 – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Total Futbol Academy OC TFA 07 Gomez 10:30 am MoneyGram #9 Mon, March 29 Wake Futbol 07 Blue 6:30 pm Classic League Complex #1 Wed, March 31 BVB 07 ECNL 8 pm Classic League Complex #10

FC Dallas Youth 07 Blue – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Cadence SFC 07 Academy 2 pm Classic League Complex #10 Tues, March 30 Glendale FC Red 6 pm Classic League Complex #6 Wed, March 31 Total Football TFC 07 MLS Next 4:30 pm MoneyGram #2

FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier/ECNL – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Clovis Crossfire 07 NPL Grieco 4 pm MoneyGram #3 Tues, March 30 Anaheim Futbol 07 Delgado 4 pm Classic League Complex #8 Wed, March 31 Solar U14 MLS Academy 8 pm MoneyGram #10

U13s

There are two FC Dallas teams in the U13 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Academy U13 – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Houston Dynamo Academy 4 pm Classic League Complex #1 Tues, March 30 San Diego SC ECNL U13 4 pm Classic League Complex #5 Wed, March 31 Solar West 06 Oliver 6 pm MoneyGram #7

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier/ECNL – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 SoCal Elite FC 08 6 pm MoneyGram #5 Tues, March 30 ID Chelsea Jr 08 DDL 4 pm Classic League Complex #6 Wed, March 31 RSL-AZ Academy 08 4 pm MoneyGram #1

U12

There are four FC Dallas teams in the U12 bracket of this year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 09 – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Noon MoneyGram #12 Thur, April 1 HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 09 2 pm MoneyGram #13 Fri, April 2 ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL 3 pm MoneyGram #12

FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 FC Dallas Youth 09 Noon MoneyGram #12 Thur, April 1 ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL 2 pm MoneyGram #12 Fri, April 2 HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 09 1 pm MoneyGram #12

FC Dallas Academy U12 North – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 Sparta United 09 Premier JK 4 pm MoneyGram #11 Thur, April 1 SD Surf NPL 09 4 pm MoneyGram #13 Fri, April 2 Solar 09 Academy Kennington 3 pm MoneyGram #13

FC Dallas Academy U12 South – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 RSL-AZ North 09 Sifuentes 2 pm MoneyGram #13 Thur, April 1 Crossfire Premier 09-A 6 pm MoneyGram #11 Fri, April 2 RISE SC U12 Pre-Elite Nike Volt 5 pm MoneyGram #11