Cotton Bowl to host Barcelona and Juventus in new tour

The inaugural Soccer Champions Tour is coming to Dallas with FC Barcelona and Juventus taking over the Cotton Bowl on Tuesday, July 26.

The pair, along with Real Madrid, Chivas, and Club America form the eight day tour across four American cities.

“AEG is excited to launch this unparalleled soccer tour as five of the most exceptional soccer clubs in the world return to the United States this summer,” said Tom Braun, AEG Senior Vice President of Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development, in a news release. “Following several years without seeing some of these teams in the United States, we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for soccer fans in the U.S. to once again watch their favorite European and Mexican clubs play in person.”

Little Elm’s Weston McKennie will likely be one of the star attractions as the Juventus midfielder eyes a rare homecoming.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale from Wednesday, and general sale will commence June 17. More information can be found at SoccerChampionsTour.com.

Soccer Champions Tour schedule:

Juventus vs. Chivas – Fri, July 22 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona – Sat, July 23 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Real Madrid vs. Club América – Tue, July 26 – Oracle Park, San Francisco

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus – Tue, July 26 – Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Real Madrid vs. Juventus – Sat, July 30 – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles