Cortellessa, Arboleda, and Outman called into US U15 camp

US Soccer, under new US U15 coach Tom Heinneman, is running a camp from Feb. 21-28 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, CA. This is the U-15s’ second training camp this year after the 36-player camp in January. Three FC Dallas U15 players have been named to the camp: Michael Cortellessa, Jeyden Arboleda, and Bryce Outman.

Michael Cortellessa is listed as a defender but he’s a Ryan Hollinghead like utility knife for FC Dallas. I’ve seen him play all over the field, but mostly as a wing or outside back.

Jeyden Arboleda is listed as a forward but is the attacking playmaker for the FCD 15s. A ball-handler and difference-maker for Dallas.

Bryce Outman is also listed as a forward. I’ve seen him on the wing or as a false-9 for Dallas. I would assume with this skill set he could also be an attacking mid.

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Jeyden Arboleda (#10) brings down the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)