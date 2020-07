For the second week, Covid-19 dominates the FC Dallas talk on 3rd Degree the Podcast. Peter, Dan, and Buzz break down all the latest as the news hits of two new cases bringing the FCD grand total to 11 players and two coaches with positive tests in Orlando. The trio reacts to the garbage "irresponsible…

https://tracking.podiant.co/d/spoke/3rddegree/episodes/38a49b4c4a9890/primary/1594358787.mp3