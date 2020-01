Clark Hunt appeared on The Ticket tonight with some big FC Dallas news. And boy howdy is this some big news. We’ll have to see if it comes to fruition, of course. I’m sure we can all remember when some other big announcements didn’t come to be.

Here’s the audio of Clark Hunt signaling the signing of “a player from the Mexican League…who will score a lot of goals” – First thinking is Argentine Franco Jara currently at Pachuca – since that was the name written on the white board in the recently posted video. #FCDallas pic.twitter.com/kTAhsRnO3z — The KickAround (@TheKickAround) January 17, 2020

So goal scorer from Mexico… hum…

Franco Jara maybehttps://t.co/PbDLMKDdUz — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) January 9, 2020

Sweet.

After Hunt’s announcement a bunch of tweets dropped like this one…

FC Dallas prepara una oferta millonaria por la carta de Franco Jara (🇦🇷, 31 años) actual goleador histórico del Pachuca; en caso de una negativa del club tienen en agenda a Mauro Quiroga y Enner Valencia, el delantero elegido será jugador franquicia. pic.twitter.com/931zELaw6O — Transfer Liga MX. (@TransferLigaMX) January 17, 2020

Also, MLS had a story about interest form an MLS side in Franco Jara back in November.

Now we wait to see if the deal comes to pass.