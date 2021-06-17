Cerrillo red card rescinded

Edwin Cerrillo earned a reprieve from a one-game suspension in USL League One after an independent panel reviewed the red card the Waco-native received in North Texas SC’s 3-0 win over Greenville Triumph.

After laying on two assists in his season debut with the FC Dallas development team, Cerrillo picked up a yellow card for a 76th minute foul on Lachlan McLean.

The Homegrown’s night ended in a confusing manner in the second minute of stoppage time after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Allen Gavilanes. The incident saw Hope Avayevu step across the Greenville substitute with Cerrillo coming through after the initial contact.

An independent review panel oversaw North Texas SC’s appeal, agreeing that the foul was committed by Avayevu and that Cerrillo’s second card was owing to mistaken identity. Cerrillo will now be eligible to play for North Texas on Saturday, June 19 as FC Tucson travels to Globe Life Park.