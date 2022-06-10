Carrera called up for Concacaf U-20 Championship

FC Dallas Homegrown Antonio Carrera has been selected by former FCD coach Mikey Varas in his US U-20 MNT squad for the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

The tournament in Honduras runs from June 18-July 3 with the confederation’s four tickets to the U-20 World Cup up for grabs.

The number one seeded Americans were drawn into Group E alongside Canada, Cuba, and St. Kitts & Nevis.

The US will open proceedings with the St. Kitts & Nevis in a 3pm CDT kick off on Saturday, June 18. Canada are the second opponents in another 3pm start, on Monday, June 20. The group stage finishes with a 7:30pm kick-off against Cuba on Wednesday, June 22.

The United States has won the past two editions of the tournament. Brandon Servania was named to the best XI in 2018 as one of three FC Dallas products. Coy Craft was the lone FCD representative for the U-20s’ 2017 championship win.

FC Dallas goalkeepers have a strong record in the competition as the two previous winning Mexico sides saw the number one jersey handed to Jesse Gonzalez in 2015 and Richard Sanchez in 2013. Sanchez also won the Golden Glove.

After signing a Homegrown contract over the winter, Carrera has made the FC Dallas bench twice, in addition to seven appearances for North Texas SC.