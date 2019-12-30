Cannon, Pomykal, and Ferreira named to US Men’s National Team January camp

The roster for the annual US Men’s National Team January camp has been released and three FC Dallas players were named to the team: Reggie Cannon, Paxton Pomykal, and Jesus Ferreira.

FC Dallas product Chris Cappis who plays for Hobrok IK was also named to the team. You may recall that MLS and the Houston Dynamo stiffed FC Dallas out of signing Cappis.

The January camp will include training and closed-door scrimmages from Jan. 5-25 at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.

FC Dallas opens training camp on January 18th, so Pomykal, Cannon, and Ferreira will all miss the first two weeks of FCD camp. (MLS teams in the Concacaf Champions League open camps January 11th.)

The USMNT will play Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Coverage of the USA’s first match of 2020 begins at 12:55 p.m. PT on ESPNews, UniMas, and TUDN. Fans will be able to follow the match via Facebook, Twitter @USMNT and Instagram @USMNT.

Paxton Pomykal, Reggie Cannon, and Jesus Ferreira. (FC Dallas Communications)

NEWS: Here’s the list of 25 players that will take part in the #USMNT’s annual #JanuaryCamp from Jan. 5-Feb. 1.



More Info>> https://t.co/Lp4gAfKbwI pic.twitter.com/4mExJy9yyl — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 30, 2019

Chris Cappis playing for the FC Dallas U19s (Arman Kafai / 3rd Degree)

