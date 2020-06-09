Cannon: FCD youth will thrive in Orlando

FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon was excited to get back on the grass this week after a week away from Toyota Stadium. MLS teams are preparing to venture somewhat into the unknown with MLS’ Orlando tournament still receiving tweaks ahead of a full announcement.

MLS players, through the MLS Players’ Association, had their say on returning to competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports later this month in what became a bitter dispute with the threat of a lockout. The league and its players did eventually agree to a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement and outline for the tournament at Walt Disney World.

“No-one is going into this with 100 percent knowledge of what’s going on and what’s going to happen,” said Cannon.”It’s all going to be about who’s been willing to run the most, to work the hardest, and to run for the brother next to them.”

With such a short turnaround before players depart for Orlando, there’s a strong belief that the best prepared team will win. Cannon sees the youth and grit of Luchi Gonzalez’s side as the keys to winning the million-dollar tournament.

“I think it’s important having that very young team,” said Cannon. “They’ll be so excited going into this and having an opportunity to show out. With the leadership it’ll be a great balance. Having that hunger, that depth, in the young squad. I think it’s going to be important because young players never know when to give up.”

Cannon went on to cite the team’s 4-3 extra time loss in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs as Seattle would go on to win their second MLS Cup. With Dallas 2-0 down coming towards the end of the first half, Reggie Cannon pulled a goal back leading to arguably the game of the season in MLS.

“That’s why the playoff game [against Seattle] this past year was so tough for them, because we never give up,” explained Cannon. “We’re always grinding, we’re always scrapping, we’re always looking for that next opportunity so I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the young guys. I think overall a great opportunity for Dallas.”

While the US Men’s National Team full back also acknowledged the difficulties of players being separated from their families for six weeks, there is one reunion he’s looking forward to.

“Personally, I’m just excited to see Oscar [Pareja] again, I miss that guy!”