I’m not kidding. It’s kind of crazy. It depends on a couple outside factors and who knows if the club can pull it off. But man, would it be fun.
And if nothing else it’s at least fun to talk/speculate (make a video) about.
The Independent FC Dallas & North Texas Soccer Blog Featuring The Latest News and Analysis
I’m not kidding. It’s kind of crazy. It depends on a couple outside factors and who knows if the club can pull it off. But man, would it be fun.
And if nothing else it’s at least fun to talk/speculate (make a video) about.