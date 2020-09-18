Bryan Reynolds puts pen to paper on new FC Dallas contract

On the strength of his standout performances in the wake of the Reggie Cannon sale, 19-year-old Bryan Reynolds has signed a new four-year contract – plus one club option year – with FC Dallas valued at close to $2 million overall with $1 million guaranteed.

Reynolds has been the heir-apparent to Cannon for two seasons now and close observers of the team – like us – have been talking up the young back’s upside for some time.

Reynolds was one of the “protect the investment” signings FC Dallas made in the aftermath of the Weston McKinnie miss and was, at the time, the youngest HomeGrown signing in club history at 15 years, 4 months, and 24 days.

During 2019 – his third season as a pro – Reynolds finally started to factor into the FCD game day 18 with 10 games played. Now in 2020, he looks like he’s become the first choice right back after Reggie Cannon’s departure.

Some back-of-the-napkin math tells us this contract will pay Reynolds approximately $200k per year in guaranteed base with incentives pushing the numbers toward $400k. The real numbers likely start smaller and get larger over time.

Given the amazing skill set Reynolds is already displaying, one can only assume his time in Dallas will be closer to Cannon’s timeline than Matt Hedges.

Bryan Renolds blows past his defender against Colorado Rapids, Sept 16, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)