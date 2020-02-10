Bryan Acosta undergoes appendix operation

According to a tweet from Bryan Acosta’s wife Mavis Hernandez, Acosta underwent an appendectomy today. Acosta missed the friendly against Austin Bold Sunday morning as he was reported to be “sick.”
An appendectomy is certainly a little more serious than sick.
Update 2/10/20: Confirmed by FC Dallas.
FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta successfully underwent an emergency laparoscopic appendectomy Sunday afternoon at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeremy Carrasco. No timetable has been established regarding Acosta’s return.FC Dallas PR
According to a second tweet from Mavis Hernandez, Bryan is doing well after the procedure.
Good to hear Acosta is doing well.
Kind of a bummer thing to point out, but Mark McKenzie got appendicitis and an appendectomy in late April of last year and didn’t get back to full fitness until after the U20 world cup, which finished in mid-June. I think there may be a significant difference between the “recovery” Google is talking about and the fitness required for high-level professional soccer.
All of a sudden, with this and Servania, FCD needs Pomykal fully healthy by the beginning of the season – there aren’t other true 8s on the roster with Jacori Hayes gone. Maybe that’s why he was held out against the Bold despite seemingly being full-go in training.
good point.