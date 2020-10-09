Bressan and Manotas fined by MLS for failing to leave the field

Among the rulings by the MLS Disciplinary Committee this week are two fines related to the FC Dallas game at Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, October 7th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee issued an undisclosed fine to FC Dallas defender Matheus “Bressan” Bressanelli for his failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner after the issuing of a red card in the 89th minute during Dallas’ match against the Houston Dynamo on Oct. 7.

Note: You may recall that Bressan was originally given a red card that the referee overturned after a VAR review. That seems to not matter in terms of this fine.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee issued an undisclosed fine to Houston Dynamo forward Mauro Manotas for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in the 45+ minute during Houston’s match against FC Dallas on Oct. 7