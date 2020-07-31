Brecc Evans recalled by North Texas SC

North Texas SC’s championship-winning Captain, Brecc Evans, has returned to the USL League One club ahead of this weekend’s game with Union Omaha.

The 20-year-old had been on a season-long loan at USL Championship outfit Austin Bold. Austin have played a league-equaling low of two games through six USL Championship match days, with Evans an unused substitute in both.

Both Philip Ponder and Nkosi Burgess were missing from the match day roster as North Texas SC beat Forward Madison at Globe Life Park last week, with U-19 academy defender Grady Easton forced to start alongside Lamar Batista.