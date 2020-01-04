Breaking down the North Texas Soccer Club roster

At 3rd Degree, we always have a depth chart in our features for both FC Dallas and North Texas Soccer Club, but with camps around the corner, I thought it might be worth a dive into some roster specifics on the defending USL-1 Champions.

I think you will see there are a few gaps that need plugging and I imagine that will happen in spring camp.

But for now, let’s look at where Los Toritos are before any changes happen.

Players Signed to North Texas SC

Striker – Ronaldo Damus

Forward/wing – Alex Bruce

Left wing – Arturo Rodriguez

Right wing – Oscar Romero

10/8 – David Rodriguez

8/6 – Imanol Almaguer

Center back – Brecc Evans

Goalkeeper – Carlos Avilez

Yup, eight players. That’s it.

Plus a few of these guys might get a shot to move up to MLS.

North Texas Soccer Club with only players signed as of January 4, 2019.

You can see the problem here, what happens when no FCD players and no U19s are available? It gets really ugly, really fast. North Texas at this point can’t even field 11 players. They will have to sign some bodies.

FC Dallas Players Loaned Down

Obviously, part of the importance of NTXSC is the ability for FC Dallas to loan players down to get minutes. Although that happens much more at home than on the road.

So who might get loaned down in 2020? Many of the same players as 2019 actually.

Now, FCD did jettison some older, expensive players. So there will be more playing time for youth in MLS. Still, some of these guys may still get NTXSC time.

Forward – Ricardo Pepi

Wing – Dante Sealy

10/8 – Thomas Roberts

6 – Edwin Cerrillo

Right back – Bryan Reynolds

Center back – Callum Montgomery

Left/Right back – Eddie Munjoma (I’m hoping that FCD signs him)

There are a bunch more players that might see time – Jacori Hayes, Francis Atuahene, Ema Twumasi, Johnny Nelson, Jimmy Maurer, and Kyle Zobeck – but the six players listed above are the players I can see as frequently being loaned down.

North Texas Soccer Club with some hypothetical FC Dallas loans. This is just a positional chart, not a depth chart.

The NTX depth chart is getting better but isn’t there yet.

Academy Kids Playing Up

Lastly, of course, are the players who will come up form the U19s and U17s. I’m going to list guys who got minutes last year and have at least gotten some training time with NTXSC.

Many of these guys might only be available till mid-July, after that they will head to college if they are not signed to USL-1 contract. Four of the six players who have turned down NTX deals are on this list. I’ll list any college commits I know about.

Wing – Beni Redzic – has another season as a U19 to go

Wing/10/8 – Gibran Rayo – unknown

10/8/6 – Tanner Tessmann – Clemson

8 – Cesar Garcia – unknown

Left back – Jonathan Gomez – FCD U17, graduates high school in May of 2022.

Center back – Nico Carrera – Louisville

Goalkeeper – Seth Wilson – Clemson

Goalkeeper – Zach Schawl – Central Arkansas

North Texas with both FCD and the Academy included. Also, this is just a positional chart, not a depth chart.

You can see that center back and holding mid are problems. Almaguer can play as a 6 but is really more of an 8. I still think FCD should look at Tessmann as a center back and he too can 6 if needed.

One more solution at center back might be SMU senior center back Philip Ponder. Although he is eligible, I don’t think he’s worth a Homegrown deal. But I’d like to see him with North Texas if he will take a USL-1 contract.

“Normal” First XI

So right now here’s how I see the day to day first XI for North Texas SC – until mid-July anyway – without FC Dallas loan downs. It’s more of a 4-2-3-1 look until they decide if either Almaguer or Tessmann is going to play as a pure 6.

A hypothetical North Texas SC First XI without FC Dallas MLS players as of January 2020.

I’m really looking forward to camp.