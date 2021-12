We already posted a bunch of pics from the FC Dallas U19 game against RGV from Saturday, but our photog Daniel McCullough – who shot the U15s and U17s – stuck around for a few extra minutes and brought back some U19s pics as well. So here are some bonus U19 pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Timothy Ospina (#18) attempts a tackle from behind in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC.

FC Dallas U19 forward Manny Martinez (#20) shoots in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Will Baker (#4) kicks the ball upfield in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Manny Martinez (#20) chests the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 Santiago Ferreira (#10) intercepts the ball in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 Gavin Gall (#3) passes into the midfield in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 Nighte Pickering (11) dribbles up the left side in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)