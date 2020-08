FC Dallas U19 winger Beni Redzic was named to the USL-1 Team of the Week – Week 4 for his two-goal performance off the bench for North Texas SC against Chattanooga Red Wolves.

A halftime sub, Redzic scored 2 goals, went 15 for 17 in passing, and created two chances the 2-2 draw.

USL-1 Team of the Week – Week 4

3️⃣ goals in 3️⃣ games for @beniredzic!



Not a bad start to your pro career 🔥 #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1TYl9pjCGs — 🏆 – North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) August 9, 2020