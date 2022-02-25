Barcelona SC announces loan of Joshué Quiñónez to FC Dallas

Earlier this week stories broke in Ecuador of a potential loan of Joshué Quiñónez to FC Dallas and today Barcelona SC held a press conference to announce the deal. According to the reports, the loan has a buy option that will become mandatory if Quiñónez plays 15 games.

The 20-year-old Quiñónez is a center-back who can play both sides. He’s listed at 5’11” and has one cap with Ecuador. He’s mostly been a backup with BSC since 2019.

The move has not been confirmed by FC Dallas but the club did need a 5th center back, particularly one who is more suited to the left side.

¡ES OFICIAL!

En rueda de prensa, el presidente de #BarcelonaSC, Carlos Alfaro Moreno le agradece y despide al jugador, Joshué Quiñónez quien se va a préstamo por un año con opción a compra al #FCDallas de la #MLS.#LaMarcaDeportiva pic.twitter.com/CmwPzPzyK2 — Radio Sucre 700 AM (@radio_sucre700) February 25, 2022