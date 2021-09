According to FC Dallas, defender Johnny Nelson underwent back surgery on Wednesday, September 8.

Dr. Andrew B. Dossett successfully performed the procedure at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. The anticipated recovery time is approximately six-to-seven months.

That’s SOmewhere between February to April of 2022 for a return.

Surgery went well! Road to recovery starts now🙌🏻 https://t.co/4MiWVrykFn — Johnny Nelson (@Nelson_J14) September 9, 2021