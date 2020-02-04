Atlético Nacional and Montreal Impact join 2020 Dallas Cup Super Group

Two newcomers to the Dallas Cup – Atlético Nacional and Montreal Impact – were announced today for the Gordon Jago Super Group at Dallas Cup XLI this April.

Atlético Nacional.

Atlético Nacional of Medellín, Colombia, will make their Dallas Cup debut this April at the 2020 Dallas Cup. Nicknamed El Verde, Club Atlético Nacional S. A. plays in the top Colombian soccer league, Categoría Primera A.

Atlético Nacional has won 16 league titles (seven in the late decade), four Copa Colombia, and two Superliga Colombiana. Atlético Nacional is the first Colombian side to compete in the Super Group since 2000 and is just the ninth participant from Colombia in the Dallas Cup’s four-decade existence.

Montreal Impact.

Montreal Impact FC of Major League Soccer is also making their tournament debut in the 2020 Gordon Jago Super Group.

Montreal will look to become the first Canadian side to win the Super Group and just the second MLS academy side to accomplish the feat after FC Dallas in 2017.

The Impact currently sits in second place of their USSDA division, scoring a division-leading 11 goals through three games played.

Confirmed 2020 Super Group Participants

Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

Montreal Impact FC (Canada)

Derby County FC (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Atlético Paranaense (Brazil)

Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

Tigres (Mexico)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

That’s a spectacular list of clubs and the field isn’t finished. Well done Dallas Cup.

Dallas Cup XLI will be played April 5-12.

