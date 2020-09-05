Arturo Rodriguez returning to North Texas SC

According to our sources, reigning USL-1 MVP and Young Player of the Year Arturo Rodriguez is ending his loan at Real Monarchs and returning to North Texas SC. While the exact reasons for the return are unknown, one can’t help but wonder if the current state of the Real Salt Lake organization is a factor.

With FC Dallas a little banged up, perhaps Rodriguez will get another shot at joining FC Dallas. If nothing else a return to form at North Texas SC might get his career jump started again after the end of this RSL loan.

North Texas SC has nine games left in the 2020 regular season. They travel to the desert to take on FC Tucson on Saturday, September 12th.

USL-1 Final MVP Arturo Rodriguez poses with the MVP and Championship trophies following the USL League One Final won by North Texas SC, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Marcho / 3rd Degree)