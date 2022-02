FC Dallas has announced the signing of Paul Arriola – recently acquired from DC United – to a new four-year contract with an option for 2026.

FC Dallas acquired the winger on Jan. 26, 2022, from D.C. United in exchange for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and $500,000 in GAM in 2023.

With the new deal, and likely a GAM buydown, Arriola will not be a DP for FC Dallas.