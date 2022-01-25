Anthony Ramirez with Mexico U18s for Antalya Cup

FC Dallas U17 wing/mid Anthony Ramirez has once again been called into a Mexico Youth National Team. This time it’s the U18s for the Antalya Cup in Turkey beginning this week. Ramirez is eligible for both the US and Mexico but has been almost exclusively a Mexico call up the last year or so.

Ramirez was also recently a first-team camp invite as FC Dallas kicked off their 2022 preparations. He’s also been at the top end 3rd Degree’s suggested “protect the investment” Homegrown signing list recently.

Anthony Ramirez (blue bib) in a Mexico YNT camp during 2021. (Courtesy Mexico YNT)