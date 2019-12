Anthony Powell of the Mesquite Outlaws and Fort Worth Vaqueros has been named to the latest US Futsal camp roster. Powell made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram.

Humbly blessed and excited to announce that I have been called up to the US Men’s National Futsal Team camp!πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ™ŒπŸ½ pic.twitter.com/i4iDkjzuLA — Ant (@antpowell10) December 29, 2019

Powell has scored 2 goals and has 2 assists in 5 games for the Outlaws this MASL season. Powell also plays outdoor for the Fort Worth Vaqueros and was one of the last cuts for North Texas SC last spring. Powell played for the Dallas Sidekicks last season.

Anthony Powell playing for the Mesquite Outlaws shoots against the Monterrey Flash. (Courtesy Mesquite Outlaws)