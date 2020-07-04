Another FC Dallas player tests positive for Covid-19 on Friday

According to 3rd Degree sources, one more FC Dallas player has tested positive for Covid-19 in today’s tests (Friday, July 3rd). Thursday the club seems to have caught a break with no new cases, according to our info.

The FCD total number of positive Covid-19 cases now reads ten players and one coach since arriving in Orlando. The three cases in June, while the team was still in Frisco, brings the total to 13 players and one coach.

Keep in mind when you are trying to count FCD players available moving forward, that players can be cleared and return to training. So by our count, FC Dallas now has 18 players available for training or play in Florida.

FC Dallas players and staff have been isolated in their rooms for four days now.

Timeline of FC Dallas Positive Cases

June 3 – One player tests positive, the 2nd case in MLS. (Reported by MLS)

June 18-19 – Two more cases while still in Frisco (we reported on June 24). A 4th suspected case turns out to be some other “old school” illness.

June 20-26 – One of the two players who tested positive on June18/19 is cleared to return to training. The other did not travel to Florida.

June 27 – FCD travels to and arrives in Orlando.

June 28 – FCD holds its first training session and has two positive tests.

June 29 – FCD has one more positive test. (We reported the three new cases in Orlando on June 29.)

June 30 – FCD has three more positive tests. (We reported the morning of July 1.)

July 1 – FCD has four more positive tests: three players and one staffer. (Reported the evening of July 1)

July 2 – FCD has zero positive tests.

July 3 – FCD has one positive test. (reporting in this post)

The Swan and Dolphin hotel as seen from the Dolphin side. (Courtesy MLS)