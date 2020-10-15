Andres Ricaurte named to MLS Team of the Week

FC Dallas midfielder Andres Ricaurte has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 18 for his performance against Sporting KC.

Versus Sporting Ricaurte had 92 touches, 4 key passes, 81% passing (4 for 9 on long balls), 2 dribbles, 5 crosses, and was fouled 4 times (which frankly seems low). He also added 1 tackle, 1 interception, and 2 clearances.

Ricaurte is the 5th FC Dallas player to be named to the MLS Team of the Week XI in 2020. On six other occasions, FCD players have been named to the Team of the Week Bench.

2020 FC Dallas MLS Team of the Week

Matt Hedges – Week 6

Fafa Picault – Week 8

Franco Jara – Week 12

Santigo Mosquera – Week 12

2020 FCD MLS TotW Bench

Thiago Santos – Weeks 1,2

Jimmy Maurer – Week 6

Kyle Zobeck – Week 11

Reto Ziegler – Week 14

Ryan Hollingshead – Week 15