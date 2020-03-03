Analyzing the 2020 North Texas SC Schedule

North Texas SC is wrapping up its preseason preparations in advance of its sophomore season. Here’s how the schedule looks for the team’s title defense.

Just like last year, the 2020 USL League One season will comprise 28 games for each of the 12 clubs. All but one of the 10 clubs from 2019 are back (RIP Lansing), joined by two new MLS affiliates for New England and Miami, as well as an independent expansion side, Union Omaha.

Bryan Reynolds of FC Dallas and North Texas SC has his eye on the USL League One Championship trophy, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Marcho / 3rd Degree)

That leaves League One with 5 MLS affiliates, 1 USL Championship affiliate, and 6 true independent clubs. As part of the league’s expansion, North Texas will play every team at least twice, with a third game against 6 teams.

NTSC will start its season on the road in Statesboro, taking on Tormenta FC in Week 1. The team’s home opener in Week 2 will be the only doubleheader of 2020, taking place after FC Dallas’s game against LAFC on April 4 with NTSC hosting Orlando City B.

The second home game two weeks later looks to be potentially the final game at Toyota Stadium for North Texas, hosting Chattanooga Red Wolves ahead of the move to their new home at Globe Life Park.

The first home game in Arlington comes on May 3 in Week 6, with North Texas hosting Union Omaha in the first of three consecutive home games. #ElPlastico returns on May 9, followed by the second game of the season against Tormenta.

Overall, this year’s schedule is much more favorable, with only 3 midweek games, and the vast majority on Saturday. Only two home games fall on weekday nights, and those aren’t until August.

There’s also a lot more space in the schedule, with 6 or more days between games for every match until late August, and only one match with a 3-day turnaround. The longest road stretch is only 3 games and is spread out over 12 days, much easier than last season’s hectic late May-early June stretch.

Onto the opponents, and which teams North Texas plays three times.

Two games, home and away:

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Fort Lauderdale CF

New England Revolution II

Orlando City B

Richmond Kickers

Three games, 2 home and 1 away:

FC Tucson

Forward Madison FC (#ElPlastico)

Union Omaha

Three games, 1 home and 2 away:

Greenville Triumph SC

South Georgia Tormenta FC

Toronto FC II

North Texas SC officially kicks off its second season on March 28.