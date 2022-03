Alan Velasco has won the MLS Goal of the Week for week three of the 2022 MLS season with his Messi-like, solo, swearing run through the Nashville defense to score in his MLS debut.

Velasco received 42.4% of the vote.

Velasco was also named to the MLS Team of the Week, despite playing only 23 minutes, likely because of this goal.

Velasco beat out Darwin Quintero’s banger for Houston Dynamo which any other week probably would have won.

