A sneak peek at Globe Life Park’s soccer set up for North Texas SC

North Texas Soccer Club held a clinic for Arlington ISD at Globe Life Park in Arlington today – the stadium to which they are moving in 2020 – and it gave us a chance to get a sneak peek of the construction progress and how it will set up for football.
Thanks to the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Park for letting us, along with some other local media, check out the new field and layout for Football / Soccer.
“I’m blown away, to be honest,” said North Texas SC Head Coach Eric Quill of the Globe Life Park change over to soccer as he watched over the clinic.
“I had a sort of a mental image as driving over here of what I thought I was going to see and everything from the look of it, the surface… it actually has a really interesting, soccer feel that I didn’t expect. It makes me even more energized and excited about season.”
Talking Turf
I got a chance to walk on the surface. It’s by far the best turf I’ve walked on, top of the line stuff. It feels so like real grass. NTXSC GM Matt Denny confirmed for me the marking for the XFL will be temporary. It’s very important to the club the field looks and plays top-notch.
“It is the best turf surface I’ve ever stepped on, I think this is a close you’re gonna get to grass,” Coach Quill said of the surface. “Which is what everybody dreams of when you plan artificial, how close can you get that similarity.
“So I think they hit it out of the park here and the fans are gonna see that and you’re gonna see an exciting brand of soccer here. It’s gonna be fun to come to watch.”
East Bleachers
You can see the old outfield stands, wall, and even the old jumbotron underneath the new east side stands.