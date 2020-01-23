A sneak peek at Globe Life Park’s soccer set up for North Texas SC

North Texas Soccer Club held a clinic for Arlington ISD at Globe Life Park in Arlington today – the stadium to which they are moving in 2020 – and it gave us a chance to get a sneak peek of the construction progress and how it will set up for football.

Thanks to the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Park for letting us, along with some other local media, check out the new field and layout for Football / Soccer.

Coming into Globe Life Park from the west side, the old first base dougout is still in place. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

“I’m blown away, to be honest,” said North Texas SC Head Coach Eric Quill of the Globe Life Park change over to soccer as he watched over the clinic.

“I had a sort of a mental image as driving over here of what I thought I was going to see and everything from the look of it, the surface… it actually has a really interesting, soccer feel that I didn’t expect. It makes me even more energized and excited about season.”

Talking Turf

I got a chance to walk on the surface. It’s by far the best turf I’ve walked on, top of the line stuff. It feels so like real grass. NTXSC GM Matt Denny confirmed for me the marking for the XFL will be temporary. It’s very important to the club the field looks and plays top-notch.

The new turf is in place. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

“It is the best turf surface I’ve ever stepped on, I think this is a close you’re gonna get to grass,” Coach Quill said of the surface. “Which is what everybody dreams of when you plan artificial, how close can you get that similarity.

“So I think they hit it out of the park here and the fans are gonna see that and you’re gonna see an exciting brand of soccer here. It’s gonna be fun to come to watch.”

East Bleachers

The new Globe Life Park east bleachers are in place. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degere)

You can see the old outfield stands, wall, and even the old jumbotron underneath the new east side stands.

A view down the new east sideline in front of the new east bleachers at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Full Field

Full Field View from the north endzone at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

The field-level view from the SE corner back toward the old home plate at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

North Texas Branding & Misc Sights

The North Texas Soccer Club, Arlington ISD clinic is in full swing at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Jumbotron take over by North Texas SC at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

The old bullpen in right field is starting to disappear at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Rolling up center field at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

The old first base dugout is still in place at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Removable field goal uprights at Globe Life Park. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)