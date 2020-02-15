64 Seniors sign college letters on FC Dallas Signing Night

Earlier this week, FC Dallas celebrated what is one of my favorite nights of the year – Chase Signing Night. Every year, FC Dallas holds a ceremony for their Academy and Youth seniors who are signing National Letters of Intent to play college soccer. This year 64 seniors signed commitments to continue their education through soccer.
FC Dallas Boys Academy
|Kevin Bonilla
|University of Portland
|Cristian Escribano
|Wake Forest
|Camilo Estrada
|Northern Illinois University
|Malik Henry-Scott
|University of Tulsa
|Diego Maynez
|Northern Illinois University
|Ayden Nocus
|University of Louisville
|Zach Schawl
|University of Central Arkansas
|Tanner Tessmann
|Clemson University
|Jesus Veloz
|Trinity University
|Seth Wilson
|Clemson University
|Nico Carrera
|University of Louisville
FC Dallas Girls Academy
|Samar Guidry
|University of Virginia
|Jenna Mendoza
|Oklahoma State University
|Abbie Rushwin
|University of Mississippi
|Genaye Sanders
|University of Houston
|Zaria Stevenson
|University of Pittsburgh
|Elise Anderson
|Texas Tech University
|Mikaela Gracia
|University of Houston
FC Dallas Boys Premier
|Shane Anderson
|Oral Roberts University
|Orlando Castro
|SNU
|Esteban Ramirez
|University of the Southwest
|Nick Wanzer
|Mercer University
|Nahome Abraham
|University of Texas at Dallas
FC Dallas Girls Developmental Player League
|Lily Anderson
|Northwestern Oklahoma State University
|Raegan Ashcraft
|University of Texas at Tyler
|Karina De Paol
|University of Arkansas Little Rock
|Katelin Heise
|Angelo State University
|Jazmyne Iljana
|United States Naval Academy
|Lexi Jackson
|Midwestern State University
|Kaylee Maddox
|Hardin Simmons University
|Madi Moss
|University of Tulsa
|Landri Townsend
|Sam Houston University
|Wimberley Wright
|Texas State University
|Mariella Stephens
|University of Arkansas Little Rock
FC Dallas Boys Youth
|Oscar Hernandez
|Richland College/SMU
|Okikiola Ojeniyi
|Central Baptist College
|Karson Pannell
|University of Dallas
|Zach Aitken
|LeTourneau University
|Hector Jacobo
|Richland College
FC Dallas Girls Youth
|Kiara Nelson
|McPherson College
|Morgan Black
|Dallas Baptist University
|Sydne Edmiston
|Northwestern Oklahoma State University
|Brianna Eye
|Eastern New Mexico University
|Maren Fields
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Maci Geltmeier
|Louisiana Tech University
|Ashley Haag
|Missouri University of Science and Technology
|Mackenzie Worthy
|St. Francis College
|McKenna Leveling
|East Central University
|Morgan Miller
|LeTourneau University
|Mary Kate Beggs
|Southwestern University
|Nariah Munoz
|University of Texas at the Permian Basin
|Kate Nguyen
|Southwestern University
|Caroline Onley
|Sul Ross State University
|Avery Seaman
|University of Dallas
|Kelsey White
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Abbie Burgess
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Sarah Davis
|Austin College
|Noora Elibiary
|Austin College
|Stephanie McClung
|Lubbock Christian University
|Olivia Siamro
|Ryerson University
|Grace Mendel
|Lesley University
|Madelyn Taylor
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Morgan Bearden
|Eastern New Mexico University
|Emily Hartshorn
|Sam Houston State University