64 Seniors sign college letters on FC Dallas Signing Night

Earlier this week, FC Dallas celebrated what is one of my favorite nights of the year – Chase Signing Night. Every year, FC Dallas holds a ceremony for their Academy and Youth seniors who are signing National Letters of Intent to play college soccer. This year 64 seniors signed commitments to continue their education through soccer.

FC Dallas U19 Academy Seniors on Chase Signing Night.

FC Dallas Boys Academy

Kevin Bonilla University of Portland Cristian Escribano Wake Forest Camilo Estrada Northern Illinois University Malik Henry-Scott University of Tulsa Diego Maynez Northern Illinois University Ayden Nocus University of Louisville Zach Schawl University of Central Arkansas Tanner Tessmann Clemson University Jesus Veloz Trinity University Seth Wilson Clemson University Nico Carrera University of Louisville

FC Dallas Girls Academy

Samar Guidry University of Virginia Jenna Mendoza Oklahoma State University Abbie Rushwin University of Mississippi Genaye Sanders University of Houston Zaria Stevenson University of Pittsburgh Elise Anderson Texas Tech University Mikaela Gracia University of Houston

FC Dallas Boys Premier

Shane Anderson Oral Roberts University Orlando Castro SNU Esteban Ramirez University of the Southwest Nick Wanzer Mercer University Nahome Abraham University of Texas at Dallas

FC Dallas Girls Developmental Player League

Lily Anderson Northwestern Oklahoma State University Raegan Ashcraft University of Texas at Tyler Karina De Paol University of Arkansas Little Rock Katelin Heise Angelo State University Jazmyne Iljana United States Naval Academy Lexi Jackson Midwestern State University Kaylee Maddox Hardin Simmons University Madi Moss University of Tulsa Landri Townsend Sam Houston University Wimberley Wright Texas State University Mariella Stephens University of Arkansas Little Rock

FC Dallas Boys Youth

Oscar Hernandez Richland College/SMU Okikiola Ojeniyi Central Baptist College Karson Pannell University of Dallas Zach Aitken LeTourneau University Hector Jacobo Richland College

FC Dallas Girls Youth

Kiara Nelson McPherson College Morgan Black Dallas Baptist University Sydne Edmiston Northwestern Oklahoma State University Brianna Eye Eastern New Mexico University Maren Fields University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Maci Geltmeier Louisiana Tech University Ashley Haag Missouri University of Science and Technology Mackenzie Worthy St. Francis College McKenna Leveling East Central University Morgan Miller LeTourneau University Mary Kate Beggs Southwestern University Nariah Munoz University of Texas at the Permian Basin Kate Nguyen Southwestern University Caroline Onley Sul Ross State University Avery Seaman University of Dallas Kelsey White University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Abbie Burgess University of Texas at Dallas Sarah Davis Austin College Noora Elibiary Austin College Stephanie McClung Lubbock Christian University Olivia Siamro Ryerson University Grace Mendel Lesley University Madelyn Taylor Oklahoma Wesleyan University Morgan Bearden Eastern New Mexico University Emily Hartshorn Sam Houston State University

Congratulations Seniors!

2020 FC Dallas Chase Signing Night. (Courtesy FC Dallas)