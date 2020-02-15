Categories College Soccer, FCD Academy, Richland College, SMU, US Development Academy

64 Seniors sign college letters on FC Dallas Signing Night

Earlier this week, FC Dallas celebrated what is one of my favorite nights of the year – Chase Signing Night. Every year, FC Dallas holds a ceremony for their Academy and Youth seniors who are signing National Letters of Intent to play college soccer. This year 64 seniors signed commitments to continue their education through soccer.

FC Dallas U19 Academy Seniors on Chase Signing Night.

FC Dallas Boys Academy

Kevin Bonilla University of Portland
Cristian Escribano Wake Forest
Camilo Estrada Northern Illinois University
Malik Henry-Scott University of Tulsa
Diego Maynez Northern Illinois University
Ayden Nocus University of Louisville
Zach Schawl University of Central Arkansas
Tanner Tessmann Clemson University 
Jesus Veloz Trinity University 
Seth Wilson Clemson University
Nico Carrera University of Louisville 

FC Dallas Girls Academy

Samar Guidry University of Virginia
Jenna Mendoza Oklahoma State University 
Abbie Rushwin University of Mississippi
Genaye Sanders University of Houston 
Zaria Stevenson University of Pittsburgh
Elise Anderson Texas Tech University 
Mikaela Gracia University of Houston

FC Dallas Boys Premier

Shane Anderson Oral Roberts University 
Orlando Castro  SNU
Esteban Ramirez University of the Southwest
Nick Wanzer Mercer University 
Nahome Abraham University of Texas at Dallas

FC Dallas Girls Developmental Player League

Lily Anderson Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Raegan Ashcraft  University of Texas at Tyler 
Karina De Paol University of Arkansas Little Rock
Katelin Heise Angelo State University
Jazmyne Iljana United States Naval Academy
Lexi Jackson Midwestern State University
Kaylee Maddox Hardin Simmons University
Madi Moss University of Tulsa
Landri Townsend Sam Houston University
Wimberley Wright Texas State University
Mariella Stephens University of Arkansas Little Rock

FC Dallas Boys Youth

Oscar Hernandez Richland College/SMU
Okikiola Ojeniyi Central Baptist College
Karson Pannell University of Dallas
Zach Aitken LeTourneau University 
Hector Jacobo Richland College

FC Dallas Girls Youth

Kiara Nelson McPherson College
Morgan Black Dallas Baptist University
Sydne Edmiston Northwestern Oklahoma State University 
Brianna Eye Eastern New Mexico University 
Maren Fields University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Maci Geltmeier Louisiana Tech University 
Ashley Haag Missouri University of Science and Technology
Mackenzie WorthySt. Francis College 
McKenna Leveling East Central University
Morgan Miller LeTourneau University
Mary Kate Beggs Southwestern University 
Nariah Munoz University of Texas at the Permian Basin
Kate Nguyen Southwestern University 
Caroline Onley Sul Ross State University 
Avery Seaman University of Dallas
Kelsey White University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Abbie Burgess University of Texas at Dallas
Sarah Davis Austin College
Noora Elibiary Austin College
Stephanie McClung Lubbock Christian University 
Olivia Siamro Ryerson University 
Grace Mendel Lesley University
Madelyn Taylor Oklahoma Wesleyan University 
Morgan Bearden Eastern New Mexico University 
Emily Hartshorn Sam Houston State University

Congratulations Seniors!

2020 FC Dallas Chase Signing Night. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

