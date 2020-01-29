3rd Dergree’s updated 2020 FC Dallas kit predictions

We’re just over a week from the big MLS kit reveals and we’ve still only got a few hints from FC Dallas about their new primary uniform for 2020. But we at 3rd Degree do hear some rumors and tidbits so we decided to take another run at the kit prediction for 2020.

Update: we beat this kit leak here by about an hour… and our middle prediction just about nailed it.

Included into our new 2020 FC Dallas kit prediction are…

FCD’s mostly red primary kit tradition with white or blue accents.

Three shoulder stripes everyone in MLS is getting for 2020.

Two FCD image-hints with close cropping potentially to hide a pattern. They showed a red (base color) jersey and white 3 shoulder stripes.

Red socks with blue trim as seen on Ryan Hollingshead at MLS media day.

Both blue and white shorts as seen on Ryan Hollingshead at media day.

Hints from FCD social media that the top isn’t solid red.

FCD’s history of including hoops or pin-hoops.

The Condivo 20 template MLS/adidas are using this year.

“It’s different” so we tried not to use a pattern someone else in MLS is using.

Keep it mostly dark, red and blue with white trim.

The Biggest Clue

Adidas for MLS has a tendency to reuse the patterns from other pro teams or countries. For example, the Crew kit is like the new Russia kit and a Bayern one while Seattle is the same as Hungary and Yokohama F-Marinos. So we sought out some other foreign team’s templates for ideas.

Dan Crooke and I put out heads together and came up with three ideas. I’m including an image of the source kit for each idea.

Germany Euro 2020

Germany 2020.

This is a refinement of my original suggestion from a few weeks back based on Germany’s new kit. It plays off the Burn pin-hoops from ’97-’99 era.

A 2020 FC Dallas kit prediction based on the new Germany adidias Condivo 20 template. (Dan Crooke, 3rd Degree)

River Plate Third

River Plate 3rd 2020.

Reminiscent of the gradient Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur used last year is a template used by River Plate. It has some hoops in it that go from big to small. It’s unique and interesting.

A 2020 FC Dallas kit prediction based on the new River Plate adidias Condivo 20 template. (Dan Crooke, 3rd Degree)

Scottland Euro 2020

Scottland 2020.

Based off of the new Scottland kit. This one is hoop like but is more of a subtle pattern on top of the red kind of like the 2014-15 FCD primary. Kind of a raw and ragged hoop.

A 2020 FC Dallas kit prediction based on the new Scottland adidias Condivo 20 template. (Dan Crooke, 3rd Degree)

Of course, we could be completely off our rocker.