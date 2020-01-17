3rd Degree the Podcast is back! Season 3, Episode 45 now available

The boys are back in town! Well, Buzz Carrick and Dan Crooke are. Peter Welpton had a work conflict but he’ll be back soon. That means this one will be a little rougher around the edges and lack that slick Welpton polish but it’s still chock full of FC Dallas and North Texas SC talk.

The Clark Hunt news drop on The Ticket happened just as we began recording so we dig deep on that. Lots of talk on new signings – Santos and Picault – and where we think FCD sits compared to last year. Plus some North Texas stuff and Academy signing chatter.

Enjoy.

Youtube version coming soon.