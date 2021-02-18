Categories FC Dallas

3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 99 now available.

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 99 now available.

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Buzz Carrick sits down with one of the hottest names at FC Dallas, Social Media Coordinator – and rising star – Eddie Koton. The man responsible for the amazing FCD twitter account and every other club social platform. Plus we take a moment to honor the passing of two significant members of the FC Dallas community, Stephen Stone and Mike Renshaw.

Music by Pappy Check.

Youtube Version

Coming soon…

