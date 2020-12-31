Categories 3rd Degree the Podcast

3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 92 now available

by Buzz Carrick

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, Buzz Carrick is flying solo on a special New Year’s Eve Q&A edition. Buzz Answers questions from patrons and readers about FC Dallas, North Texas SC, the FCD Academy, and US Soccer. Topics include homegrowns, new signings, tactics, marketing, the Bayern deal, Reynolds money, and more. All brought to you by Soccer90.

Music by Pappy Check.

