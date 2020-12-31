3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 92 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, your hosting duo of Buzz Carrick and Dan Crooke - Peter Weltpon is on assignment with The Ticket - bring you all things FC Dallas. The show kicks off with the latest on Bryan Reynolds, then it's a breakdown of Paxton Pomykal's interview on The Kickaround (Thanks Peter…

https://3rddegree.podiant.co/e/392886e9189650/primary.mp3