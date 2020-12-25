3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 91 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, your hosting duo of Buzz Carrick and Dan Crooke – Peter Weltpon is on assignment with The Ticket – bring you all things FC Dallas. The show kicks off with the latest on Bryan Reynolds, then it’s a breakdown of Paxton Pomykal’s interview on The Kickaround (Thanks Peter and Andy!), followed by some early analysis of the two news FC Dallas players – Jader Obrian and Jose Martinez, then it’s time for some squad number talk, and a preview of the Boxing Day Roja League action.
