Categories 3rd Degree the Podcast, FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

3rd Degree the Podcast episode 87 now available

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on 3rd Degree the Podcast episode 87 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, your hosts Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick start with the big news regarding Bryan Reynolds and a pending offer from Juventus. Then it’s on to the big win in Portland and a preview of the Western Conference Semifinal against Seattle next Tuesday. Then we top it all off with some quick hits on Pablo Aranguiz, Thomas Roberts, and the Roja League Invierno.

Youtube Version

Coming soon… maybe on Friday night. It is a holiday.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *