This week on 3rd Degree the podcast, special guest Tyler Kern – the radio host of FC Dallas – fills in for the missing Dan Crooke and helps dig into all things DTID with Peter Welpton and Buzz Carrick. Topics include the trigger for FCD’s resurgent form, getting over the hump against Nashville, the way forward in midfield, Reto Ziegler’s benching, Thomas Roberts’ big trip (including a medium Huntsmen dump), and Paxton Pomykal’s future.

Music by Pappy Check.

Youtube Version

