3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 83 now available

This week on 3rd Degree the Podcast we, your hosts – Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick – argue about the positives (or lack thereof) from the RSL game, discuss the (maybe?) much better Inter Miami game, explain why Andres Ricaurte isn’t the player you thought he was, try and dissect why the FC Dallas offense doesn’t work, dig into the points per game, and put a bow on the North Texas SC season. Plus we figured out a way to kit nerd on a hockey jersey.

Music by Pappy Check.

Youtube Version

Coming… well, not soon. Sunday maybe.